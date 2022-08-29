Menu
2015 Infiniti QX80

269,923 KM

269,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9026194
  • Stock #: 22179B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2015 INFINITI QX80 Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI QX80 features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 22" Dark Chrome Finish, Wheels w/Chrome Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift Control (ASC), manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, and Trailer Wiring Harness. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Aerial View Display System

