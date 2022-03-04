Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jaguar XF

82,129 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2015 Jaguar XF

2015 Jaguar XF

SPORT NAVIGATION BCAMERA AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jaguar XF

SPORT NAVIGATION BCAMERA AWD

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 8530358
  2. 8530358
  3. 8530358
  4. 8530358
  5. 8530358
  6. 8530358
  7. 8530358
  8. 8530358
  9. 8530358
  10. 8530358
  11. 8530358
  12. 8530358
  13. 8530358
  14. 8530358
  15. 8530358
  16. 8530358
  17. 8530358
  18. 8530358
  19. 8530358
  20. 8530358
Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

82,129KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8530358
  • Stock #: U58518
  • VIN: SAJXJ0FFXF8U58518

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 82,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JAGUAR XF 3.0 SPORT WITH 82129 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Supercharged,Traction Control,Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Aluminum Wheels,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front Performance,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Intermitten...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2002 Chrysler PT Cru...
 157,523 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 122,789 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 219,673 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory