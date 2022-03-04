$25,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Jaguar XF
SPORT NAVIGATION BCAMERA AWD
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
82,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8530358
- Stock #: U58518
- VIN: SAJXJ0FFXF8U58518
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 82,129 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JAGUAR XF 3.0 SPORT WITH 82129 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Supercharged,Traction Control,Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Aluminum Wheels,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front Performance,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Intermitten...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4