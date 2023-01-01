2015 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 0 , 8 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10031301

10031301 Stock #: GTW0075

GTW0075 VIN: 1C4PJMAS9FW638191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 170,880 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.