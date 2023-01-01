Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

204,814 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10553781
  2. 10553781
  3. 10553781
  4. 10553781
  5. 10553781
  6. 10553781
  7. 10553781
  8. 10553781
  9. 10553781
  10. 10553781
  11. 10553781
  12. 10553781
  13. 10553781
  14. 10553781
  15. 10553781
  16. 10553781
  17. 10553781
  18. 10553781
  19. 10553781
  20. 10553781
  21. 10553781
  22. 10553781
  23. 10553781
  24. 10553781
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
204,814KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553781
  • Stock #: 83040
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB7FW675060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 83040
  • Mileage 204,814 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 83040 - LOT #: 108 - RESERVE PRICE: $11,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

1991 AIR TRAILER T/A
999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Keystone Hideou...
 999,999 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 85,319 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory