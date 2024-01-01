Menu
Beautiful 1 Owner Clean Car Fax 2015 Jeep Cherokee for sale!! Loaded with 3.2 V6 Pentastar Engine, 2 Sets of keys, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 5 inch Touch Screen infotainment system, Brand new windshield and much more....

2015 Jeep Cherokee

117,200 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 645895
  • Mileage 117,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 1 Owner Clean Car Fax 2015 Jeep Cherokee for sale!! Loaded with 3.2 V6 Pentastar Engine, 2 Sets of keys, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 5 inch Touch Screen infotainment system, Brand new windshield and much more.... 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

2015 Jeep Cherokee