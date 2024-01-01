Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 21.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 93966 - LOT #: 689 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 Jeep Cherokee

180,041 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10980137
  2. 10980137
  3. 10980137
  4. 10980137
  5. 10980137
  6. 10980137
  7. 10980137
  8. 10980137
  9. 10980137
  10. 10980137
  11. 10980137
  12. 10980137
  13. 10980137
  14. 10980137
  15. 10980137
  16. 10980137
  17. 10980137
  18. 10980137
  19. 10980137
  20. 10980137
  21. 10980137
  22. 10980137
  23. 10980137
  24. 10980137
  25. 10980137
  26. 10980137
  27. 10980137
  28. 10980137
  29. 10980137
  30. 10980137
  31. 10980137
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,041KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLAB3FW578645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93966
  • Mileage 180,041 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 21.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 93966 - LOT #: 689 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Honda Ridgeline for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Honda Ridgeline 269,067 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT2 for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 GMC Terrain SLT2 234,537 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento EX 191,804 KM $18,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee