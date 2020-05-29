2015 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

3.251 Axle Ratio

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler

COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Accessory Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather...

