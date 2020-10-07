Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

136,983 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5899554
  Stock #: 209427A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS0FW740526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years! At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer: Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily! Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0% Same day delivery. Experienced sales staff with great customer service. Come VISIT us today!

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Monotone Paint Application
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Quick Order Package 25E
Off Road Suspension
8.4' Touch Screen Display
BLACK HOOD DECAL
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
3.251 Axle Ratio
Electronic Range Select
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Active Drive II
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Off-Road Aluminum
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

