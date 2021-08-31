2015 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7954553

7954553 Stock #: GTS6182

GTS6182 VIN: 1C4PJMAS7FW730125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTS6182

Mileage 134,527 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

