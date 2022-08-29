$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9050755
- Stock #: B16536
- VIN: 1C4PJMAB9FW600704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # B16536
- Mileage 67,528 KM
Vehicle Description
Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Big 4 Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.