Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

283,389 KM

Details Description Features

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 9539254
  2. 9539254
  3. 9539254
  4. 9539254
  5. 9539254
  6. 9539254
  7. 9539254
  8. 9539254
  9. 9539254
  10. 9539254
  11. 9539254
  12. 9539254
  13. 9539254
  14. 9539254
  15. 9539254
  16. 9539254
  17. 9539254
Contact Seller

$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

283,389KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539254
  • Stock #: 540833
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB8FW540833

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 283,389 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH WITH 283389 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic,BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD),NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD),ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Tigershark (STD),POWER FRONT/FIXED REA...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2013 Subaru WRX STI ...
 189,196 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 111,968 KM
$30,988 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 120,538 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory