2015 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
283,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539254
- Stock #: 540833
- VIN: 1C4PJMCB8FW540833
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 283,389 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH WITH 283389 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic,BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD),NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD),ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Tigershark (STD),POWER FRONT/FIXED REA...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7