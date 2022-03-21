2015 Jeep Compass

$8,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 5 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8948290

8948290 Stock #: 43006

43006 VIN: 1C4NJDABXFD282210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 43006

Mileage 151,547 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.