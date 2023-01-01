$21,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
182,686KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFCMXFC776889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 182,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD OVERLAND WITH 182686 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, 4WD MODE, DRIVE MODES, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230MM Rear Axle Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes EcoDiesel Badge 220 Amp Alternator Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) El...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 125,983 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS 88,991 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 62,375 KM $26,488 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee