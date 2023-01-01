Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD OVERLAND WITH 182686 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, 4WD MODE, DRIVE MODES, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! </div>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

182,686 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 10713248
  2. 10713248
  3. 10713248
  4. 10713248
  5. 10713248
  6. 10713248
  7. 10713248
  8. 10713248
  9. 10713248
  10. 10713248
  11. 10713248
  12. 10713248
  13. 10713248
  14. 10713248
  15. 10713248
  16. 10713248
  17. 10713248
  18. 10713248
  19. 10713248
  20. 10713248
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
182,686KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCMXFC776889

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 182,686 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD OVERLAND WITH 182686 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, 4WD MODE, DRIVE MODES, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230MM Rear Axle Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes EcoDiesel Badge 220 Amp Alternator Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) El...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 125,983 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS 88,991 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 62,375 KM $26,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee