OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37655
Lot #: 736
Reserve Price: $15,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

53,972 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,972KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG0FC216540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37655
  • Mileage 53,972 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37655
Lot #: 736
Reserve Price: $15,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee