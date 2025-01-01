Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4 (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

239,544 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Limited/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12677697

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Limited/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 12677697
  2. 12677697
  3. 12677697
  4. 12677697
  5. 12677697
  6. 12677697
  7. 12677697
  8. 12677697
  9. 12677697
  10. 12677697
  11. 12677697
  12. 12677697
  13. 12677697
  14. 12677697
  15. 12677697
  16. 12677697
  17. 12677697
  18. 12677697
  19. 12677697
  20. 12677697
  21. 12677697
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,544KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG0FC224376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB4376
  • Mileage 239,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4 (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV/Heated Seats/Back up camera/Heated Steering for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV/Heated Seats/Back up camera/Heated Steering 114,645 KM $18,900 + GST
Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR X for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR X 230,730 KM $9,900 + GST
Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab/leather seats/backup camera for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab/leather seats/backup camera 273,586 KM $19,900 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ GST>

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee