2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

102,000 KM

Details Description

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  6673691
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6673691
  • Stock #: 21T099A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT5FC203647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T099A
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4x4 with a hemi engine was recently taken on trade from a great client of mine. Traded in as clean as it was picked up from new with only 102,000 kilometers. The dealership is currently in the process of completing the inspection and reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information or if you wish to schedule a VIP appointment to see this vehicle before it's available to the public, please contact me directly (Aaron Snowie) at 403-561-1946 or via email at asnowie@big4motors.com *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

