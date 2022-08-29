Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

133,150 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9205096
  • Stock #: 23J021A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBT0FC692184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANTIE CRYSTAL
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Normal Duty Suspension
Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Selec-Terrain System
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Monotone Paint
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
230MM Rear Axle
GVWR: 3
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
Quick Order Package 23H Limited
Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Engine: 5.7L VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
HD 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)
Wheels: 18'' x 8.0'' Polished Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

