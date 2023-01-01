Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

126,767 KM

Details Description

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10141206
  2. 10141206
  3. 10141206
  4. 10141206
  5. 10141206
  6. 10141206
  7. 10141206
  8. 10141206
  9. 10141206
  10. 10141206
  11. 10141206
  12. 10141206
  13. 10141206
  14. 10141206
  15. 10141206
  16. 10141206
  17. 10141206
  18. 10141206
  19. 10141206
  20. 10141206
  21. 10141206
  22. 10141206
  23. 10141206
  24. 10141206
  25. 10141206
  26. 10141206
  27. 10141206
  28. 10141206
  29. 10141206
  30. 10141206
  31. 10141206
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,767KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141206
  • Stock #: 70515
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD423260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70515
  • Mileage 126,767 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 22.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 70515 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 164,972 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 114,616 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 190,050 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory