<p><strong>2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4WD – Only 108,926 km</strong><br /><strong>$13,900 + GST</strong></p><p>This well-maintained 2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4WD just arrived and is awaiting its mechanical safety inspection and detailing. With only 108,926 km, it boasts an accident-free history, no hail damage, and a strong service record.</p><p>✅ Dark Grey Exterior with Grey Interior<br />✅ Includes Warranty (Extended Warranties Available)<br />✅ Great Service History<br />✅ 4WD Capability for All Seasons</p><p>Don’t miss out on this value-packed SUV at an unbeatable price. Contact us today to schedule your appointment!</p><p> </p><p><strong>Fagan Family Automotive</strong><br />By Appointment Only<br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST</p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

108,926 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

108,926KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB9FD244187

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,926 KM

This well-maintained 2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4WD just arrived and is awaiting its mechanical safety inspection and detailing. With only 108,926 km, it boasts an accident-free history, no hail damage, and a strong service record.

✅ Dark Grey Exterior with Grey Interior
✅ Includes Warranty (Extended Warranties Available)
✅ Great Service History
✅ 4WD Capability for All Seasons

Don’t miss out on this value-packed SUV at an unbeatable price. Contact us today to schedule your appointment!

 

Fagan Family Automotive
By Appointment Only
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

