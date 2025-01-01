$13,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Altitude *Ltd Avail*
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,926 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4WD – Only 108,926 km
This well-maintained 2015 Jeep Patriot Altitude Edition 4WD just arrived and is awaiting its mechanical safety inspection and detailing. With only 108,926 km, it boasts an accident-free history, no hail damage, and a strong service record.
✅ Dark Grey Exterior with Grey Interior
✅ Includes Warranty (Extended Warranties Available)
✅ Great Service History
✅ 4WD Capability for All Seasons
Don’t miss out on this value-packed SUV at an unbeatable price. Contact us today to schedule your appointment!
Fagan Family Automotive
By Appointment Only
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST
Vehicle Features
