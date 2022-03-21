$26,990+ tax & licensing
403-561-2416
2015 Jeep Renegade
Trailhawk
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
$26,990
- Listing ID: 8819789
- Stock #: 21J560A
- VIN: ZACCJBCT5FPC51627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Jeep Renegade! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, a tachometer, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
