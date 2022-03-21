Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

0 KM

Details Description

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8819789
  Stock #: 21J560A
  VIN: ZACCJBCT5FPC51627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anvil
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding design defines the 2015 Jeep Renegade! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a rear window wiper, a tachometer, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

