2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 4 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

7173731 Stock #: GT7652

GT7652 VIN: 1C4HJWFG5FL595779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,404 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

