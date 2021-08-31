2015 Jeep Wrangler

- Listing ID: 7999695
- Stock #: 21377A
-
Exterior Colour
FIRECRACKER RED
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Convertible
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
116,671 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Alpine Premium Audio System
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper/Washer
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Mirrors Power Locks Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Security Alarm
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow Group Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
