2015 Jeep Wrangler

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 6 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7999695

7999695 Stock #: 21377A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,671 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Alpine Premium Audio System BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper/Washer POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Mirrors Power Locks Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Security Alarm BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring Display RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port Firecracker Red MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow Group Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.