2015 Jeep Wrangler

116,671 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7999695
  • Stock #: 21377A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,671 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Sport, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Alpine Premium Audio System
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper/Washer
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Mirrors Power Locks Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Security Alarm
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port
Firecracker Red
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow Group Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

