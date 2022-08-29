$15,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
SX NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
125,481KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9292522
- Stock #: 411407
- VIN: KNAFZ4A86F5411407
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 125,481 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 KIA FORTE SX WITH 125481 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING MODES, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wiper...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7