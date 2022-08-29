Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Forte

125,481 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

SX NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

SX NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 9292522
  2. 9292522
  3. 9292522
  4. 9292522
  5. 9292522
  6. 9292522
  7. 9292522
  8. 9292522
  9. 9292522
  10. 9292522
  11. 9292522
  12. 9292522
  13. 9292522
  14. 9292522
  15. 9292522
  16. 9292522
  17. 9292522
  18. 9292522
  19. 9292522
  20. 9292522
Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

125,481KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9292522
  • Stock #: 411407
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A86F5411407

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 125,481 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA FORTE SX WITH 125481 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, STEERING MODES, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wiper...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 85,605 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 111,560 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Prius c ...
 119,490 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory