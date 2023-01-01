Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

77,377 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10345695
  2. 10345695
  3. 10345695
  4. 10345695
  5. 10345695
  6. 10345695
  7. 10345695
  8. 10345695
  9. 10345695
  10. 10345695
  11. 10345695
  12. 10345695
  13. 10345695
  14. 10345695
  15. 10345695
  16. 10345695
  17. 10345695
  18. 10345695
  19. 10345695
  20. 10345695
  21. 10345695
  22. 10345695
  23. 10345695
  24. 10345695
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10345695
  • Stock #: 77794
  • VIN: KNAGM4A78F5540114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 77794
  • Mileage 77,377 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 77794 - LOT #: 659 - RESERVE PRICE: $10,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 118,916 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 167,812 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic
2011 South Bay PONTO...
 185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory