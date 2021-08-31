Menu
2015 Kia Rio

103,762 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

EX

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7799226
  • Stock #: FL-0052
  • VIN: KNADN5A37F6968381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0052
  • Mileage 103,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $89/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $11,995 O.A.C

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

