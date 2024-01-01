Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40687 <br/>Lot #: 752 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Kia Sorento

181,644 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

SX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11823905
  2. 11823905
  3. 11823905
  4. 11823905
  5. 11823905
  6. 11823905
  7. 11823905
  8. 11823905
  9. 11823905
  10. 11823905
  11. 11823905
  12. 11823905
  13. 11823905
  14. 11823905
  15. 11823905
  16. 11823905
  17. 11823905
  18. 11823905
  19. 11823905
  20. 11823905
  21. 11823905
  22. 11823905
  23. 11823905
  24. 11823905
  25. 11823905
  26. 11823905
  27. 11823905
  28. 11823905
  29. 11823905
  30. 11823905
  31. 11823905
  32. 11823905
  33. 11823905
  34. 11823905
  35. 11823905
  36. 11823905
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,644KM
VIN 5XYKWDA77FG655849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40687
  • Mileage 181,644 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40687
Lot #: 752
Reserve Price: $9,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Kia Seltos EX 47,534 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Fusion SE 315,439 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 116,720 KM $7,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento