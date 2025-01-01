2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL </span><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>(403) 909-8666</span></strong></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>|</p><p class= data-start=0 data-end=41><strong data-start=0 data-end=39>2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE</strong></p><p class= data-start=43 data-end=291>This premium compact SUV delivers a perfect blend of luxury, versatility, and off-road capability. Powered by a <strong data-start=155 data-end=194>2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong> producing <strong data-start=205 data-end=214>240HP</strong>, it’s ideal for those seeking refinement with adventure-ready performance.</p><h3 class= data-start=293 data-end=312><strong data-start=297 data-end=310>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=313 data-end=1007><li class= data-start=313 data-end=403><p class= data-start=315 data-end=403><strong data-start=315 data-end=338>Seating for up to 7</strong> with upscale leather upholstery and optional third-row seating</p></li><li class= data-start=404 data-end=499><p class= data-start=406 data-end=499><strong data-start=406 data-end=448>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong> with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity</p></li><li class= data-start=500 data-end=592><p class= data-start=502 data-end=592><strong data-start=502 data-end=527>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> with Terrain Response system for versatile off-road capability</p></li><li class= data-start=593 data-end=676><p class= data-start=595 data-end=676><strong data-start=595 data-end=634>Power-adjustable heated front seats</strong> and dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li class= data-start=677 data-end=741><p class= data-start=679 data-end=741><strong data-start=679 data-end=703>Panoramic glass roof</strong> for an open and spacious cabin feel</p></li><li class= data-start=742 data-end=805><p class= data-start=744 data-end=805><strong data-start=744 data-end=784>Keyless entry with push-button start</strong> for ease of access</p></li><li class= data-start=806 data-end=856><p class= data-start=808 data-end=856><strong data-start=808 data-end=826>Power liftgate</strong> for added cargo convenience</p></li><li class= data-start=857 data-end=916><p class= data-start=859 data-end=916><strong data-start=859 data-end=914>Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=917 data-end=1007><p class= data-start=919 data-end=1007><strong data-start=919 data-end=930>Safety:</strong> Lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and multiple airbags</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1009 data-end=1138>Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, adventure-ready SUV that’s just as comfortable on city streets as it is on rugged terrain.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p class= data-start=1140 data-end=1236><strong data-start=1140 data-end=1236 data-is-last-node=>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

97,090 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12402966

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,090KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCR2BGXFH526079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,090 KM

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

This premium compact SUV delivers a perfect blend of luxury, versatility, and off-road capability. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 240HP, it’s ideal for those seeking refinement with adventure-ready performance.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 7 with upscale leather upholstery and optional third-row seating

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Terrain Response system for versatile off-road capability

  • Power-adjustable heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Panoramic glass roof for an open and spacious cabin feel

  • Keyless entry with push-button start for ease of access

  • Power liftgate for added cargo convenience

  • Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors

  • Safety: Lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, adventure-ready SUV that’s just as comfortable on city streets as it is on rugged terrain.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport