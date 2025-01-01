$21,997+ tax & licensing
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport
HSE | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,090 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE
This premium compact SUV delivers a perfect blend of luxury, versatility, and off-road capability. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 240HP, it’s ideal for those seeking refinement with adventure-ready performance.Features:
Seating for up to 7 with upscale leather upholstery and optional third-row seating
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and USB connectivity
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Terrain Response system for versatile off-road capability
Power-adjustable heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control
Panoramic glass roof for an open and spacious cabin feel
Keyless entry with push-button start for ease of access
Power liftgate for added cargo convenience
Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors
Safety: Lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and multiple airbags
Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, adventure-ready SUV that’s just as comfortable on city streets as it is on rugged terrain.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
(403) 909-8666