2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

93,409 KM

Details

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr V8 Supercharged | $0 Down, ALL APPROVED!

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr V8 Supercharged | $0 Down, ALL APPROVED!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

93,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285758
  • Stock #: GTS5960
  • VIN: SALWR2TF3FA505960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes

 

Power Steering

 

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

 

Brake Assist

 

Keyless Start

 

Traction Control

 

Heated Mirrors

 

Rear Window Defrost

 

Stability Control

 

Back-Up Camera

 

Tire Pressure Monitor

 

Rear Parking Aid

 

Security System

 

Air Conditioning

 

Cruise Control

 

Bucket Seats

 

Navigation System

 

Universal Garage Door Opener

 

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

 

WiFi Hotspot

 

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged. This remarkable SUV effortlessly blends elegance and power to redefine your driving experience.

Feel the rush of the 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering an exhilarating 510 horsepower, propelling you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.6 seconds. The sophisticated Terrain Response system adapts to any road condition, ensuring a smooth journey on or off the beaten path.

Step inside the opulent cabin where handcrafted materials meet cutting-edge technology. Indulge in supreme comfort with plush leather seats and enjoy the Meridian™ Surround Sound System, transforming every drive into a symphony of sound.

With its distinctive design, the 2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged captivates attention wherever you go. From city streets to rugged landscapes, this SUV redefines versatility.

 

Own a timeless blend of luxury and performance - the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged. Elevate your driving experience today.

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

 

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4p1b7otxlSNdFf0QXhYCGFP%2Bs5th0rsu

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

 

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

 

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

 

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

