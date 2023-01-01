$44,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr V8 Supercharged | $0 Down, ALL APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,988
- Listing ID: 10285758
- Stock #: GTS5960
- VIN: SALWR2TF3FA505960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged. This remarkable SUV effortlessly blends elegance and power to redefine your driving experience.
Feel the rush of the 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering an exhilarating 510 horsepower, propelling you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.6 seconds. The sophisticated Terrain Response system adapts to any road condition, ensuring a smooth journey on or off the beaten path.
Step inside the opulent cabin where handcrafted materials meet cutting-edge technology. Indulge in supreme comfort with plush leather seats and enjoy the Meridian™ Surround Sound System, transforming every drive into a symphony of sound.
With its distinctive design, the 2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged captivates attention wherever you go. From city streets to rugged landscapes, this SUV redefines versatility.
Own a timeless blend of luxury and performance - the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged. Elevate your driving experience today.
