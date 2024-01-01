Menu
2015 Lexus GX 460

152,387 KM

$36,997

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus GX 460

4WD 4dr Premium

2015 Lexus GX 460

4WD 4dr Premium

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

152,387KM
VIN JTJJM7FX9F5101925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,387 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

For Sale: 2015 Lexus GX460 Premium

 

The 2015 Lexus GX 460 Premium is a versatile luxury SUV that excels both on and off the road. It offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior, advanced technology, and the ruggedness required for off-road excursions. 

 

Features:

 

Seats 7 Passengers

Off-Road Capability with Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System

Power-Reclining and Folding Third-Row Seats

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Memory Seats

Leather Upholstery

Rearview Camera

Illuminated Running Boards

The 2015 Lexus GX 460 Premium is a luxury mid-size SUV that combines off-road capability with the refinement and comfort expected from a Lexus.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2015 Lexus GX 460