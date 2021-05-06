Menu
2015 Lexus NX 200t

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

EXECUTIVE w/ TRIPLE LED / NAVI / HUD

2015 Lexus NX 200t

EXECUTIVE w/ TRIPLE LED / NAVI / HUD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7124074
  • Stock #: 19381
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7F2000285

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19381
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL Lexus NX200T EXECUTIVE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, TRIPLE LED headlights, front & rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, HEADS UP DISPLAY, heated / cooled power leather seats, power sunroof, NAVIGATION system with back-up camera, BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, power adjustable HEATED steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, power liftgate, LED fog lights, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

