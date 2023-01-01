2015 Lincoln MKC

$17,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 1 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10190751

10190751 Stock #: 72336

72336 VIN: 5LMCJ2A95FUJ08241

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72336

Mileage 121,164 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.