2015 Lincoln MKZ

59,500 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2015 Lincoln MKZ

2015 Lincoln MKZ

w/ AWD / 3.7L V6 / NAVIGATION / LOW KMS

2015 Lincoln MKZ

w/ AWD / 3.7L V6 / NAVIGATION / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7721656
  Stock #: 19605
  VIN: 3LN6L2JK0FR622857

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 59,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ALL WHEEL DRIVE Lincoln MKZ comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.7L V6 motor, automatic transmission, 18-inch aluminum wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, interior MOOD lights, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, power sunroof, NAVIGATION system, premium 14-speaker THX surround sound system, front & rear parking sensors, factory remote starter, fog lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Power Steering, Traction Control, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Door Locks, MP3 Player, Power Door Locks, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, WiFi Hotspot, Trip Computer, Driver Vanity Mirror, CD P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

