2015 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4
109,221KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093820
- Stock #: 142052
- VIN: ZAM57RTA2F1142052
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 109,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 AWD WITH 109221 KMS, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors
