2015 Maserati Ghibli

109,221 KM

Auto House

403-263-4446

S Q4

Location

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

109,221KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9093820
  • Stock #: 142052
  • VIN: ZAM57RTA2F1142052

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 109,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 AWD WITH 109221 KMS, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

