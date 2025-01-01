Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1736377702545_5129941344770739 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

190,731 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LEATHER | $0 DOWN | APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12078685

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | LEATHER | $0 DOWN | APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
Sale

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,731KM
VIN JM1BM1W32F1276283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,731 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P215/45R18 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Wheels: 18 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 79,605 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 97,791 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD | SL | MIDNIGHT EDITION | for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Murano AWD | SL | MIDNIGHT EDITION | 167,032 KM $21,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3