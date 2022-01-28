Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

37,586 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

37,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8253769
  • Stock #: 30900
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L76FM213209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30900
  • Mileage 37,586 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30900 - LOT #: IB006 - RESERVE PRICE: $16,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 RAM 1500 SXT
 269,377 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
 362,114 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 284,332 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

