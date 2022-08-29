Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1664655594
  2. 1664655594
  3. 1664655594
  4. 1664655589
  5. 1664655594
  6. 1664655592
  7. 1664655593
  8. 1664655594
  9. 1664655592
  10. 1664655592
  11. 1664655592
  12. 1664655592
  13. 1664655593
  14. 1664655591
  15. 1664655593
  16. 1664655587
  17. 1664655594
  18. 1664655594
  19. 1664655595
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117034
  • Stock #: 078472
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1FU078472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2015 Mercedes C300 has only 43,000 kms from new. Fully equipped with Dual Moon Roof, AMG Package, Burmester Sound System, Navigation, Backup Camera and more. Call us for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2017 Volkswagen GTI ...
 79,800 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 113,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 128I 2dr Cp...
 86,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory