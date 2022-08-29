$29,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
$29,990
- Listing ID: 9117034
- Stock #: 078472
- VIN: 55SWF4KB1FU078472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2015 Mercedes C300 has only 43,000 kms from new. Fully equipped with Dual Moon Roof, AMG Package, Burmester Sound System, Navigation, Backup Camera and more. Call us for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.
Vehicle Features
