2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

<p>You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome! <br />We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! </p><p> </p><p>2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG for sale. This excellent-condition Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG has a Clean Car/Fax with No accidents always dealership maintained. Comes with 2 set of floor mats (Carpet & All Weather) brand-new Brakes, Brand new Winter Tires, a Fresh Oil Change, a New Windshield, loaded with backup camera, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot Information, Bluetooth, multiple USB ports and much more...</p><p> </p><p>Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class