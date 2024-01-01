Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG 4MATIC!!  Clean Carfax with no accidents or claims and great documented service records.  It has a 2.0 litre engine outputting 355HP!!   With All Wheel Drive this one is winter ready, come take a look!!

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

123,434 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,434KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 257876
  • Mileage 123,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG 4MATIC!!  Clean Carfax with no accidents or claims and great documented service records.  It has a 2.0 litre engine outputting 355HP!!   With All Wheel Drive this one is winter ready, come take a look!! 

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class