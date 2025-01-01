$13,988+ GST
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
4 MATIC
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$13,988
+ GST
Used
131,611KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB1FN277326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # KH7326
- Mileage 131,611 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC combines luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence in one sleek package. With its bold styling, turbocharged power, and refined interior, it delivers an exceptional driving experience that feels both sporty and sophisticated.
Open 7 days: MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra)
- All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
- In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
- Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
- Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
- Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
- Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
