ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.).

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 550 4MATIC | FULLY LOADED | FULL HISTORY REPORT | $0 DOWN

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 550 4MATIC | FULLY LOADED | FULL HISTORY REPORT | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN WDDLJ9BB0FA138272

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors
PRESAFE
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Clock

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

180 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2.47 Axle Ratio
DVD Drive
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 4.6L 32V DOHC V8
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
In-Dash Mounted 6-Disc CD
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

403-402-2015

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class