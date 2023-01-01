2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$17,700 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 7 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10421109

10421109 Stock #: 79280

79280 VIN: WDDHF9BBXFB145036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79280

Mileage 205,761 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.