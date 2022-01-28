Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

125,417 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 BlueTEC

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8181057
  Stock #: AA0540
  VIN: 4JGDF2EE2FA456158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Diesel featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Seat Warmers, Back-up/360 Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual A/C, 3rd Row Seating to seat up to 7! and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

