2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 4 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8181057

8181057 Stock #: AA0540

AA0540 VIN: 4JGDF2EE2FA456158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,417 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Additional Features Run flat tires Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.