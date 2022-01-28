$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplex Alberta
587-327-5804
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL350 BlueTEC
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8181057
- Stock #: AA0540
- VIN: 4JGDF2EE2FA456158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Diesel featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Seat Warmers, Back-up/360 Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual A/C, 3rd Row Seating to seat up to 7! and many more great features!
Call or text any time 403-680-9700
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autoplex Alberta
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2