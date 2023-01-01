Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

90,642 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG | $0 DOWN-EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG | $0 DOWN-EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1679447617
  3. 1679447716
  4. 1679447716
  5. 1679447716
  6. 1679447715
  7. 1679447715
  8. 1679447715
  9. 1679447715
  10. 1679447715
  11. 1679447716
  12. 1679447715
  13. 1679447716
  14. 1679447715
  15. 1679447715
  16. 1679447715
  17. 1679447715
  18. 1679447715
  19. 1679447715
  20. 1679447715
  21. 1679447715
  22. 1679447715
  23. 1679447794
  24. 1679447794
  25. 1679447795
  26. 1679447795
  27. 1679447840
  28. 1679447841
  29. 1679447840
  30. 1679447840
  31. 1679447840
  32. 1679447840
  33. 1679447841
  34. 1679447841
  35. 1679447841
  36. 1679447841
  37. 1679447841
  38. 1679447841
  39. 1679447841
  40. 1679447841
  41. 1679447841
  42. 1679447841
  43. 1679447841
  44. 1679447841
  45. 1679447841
  46. 1679447841
  47. 1679447841
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,642KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746941
  • Stock #: GTS3335
  • VIN: WDDTG5CB8FJ113335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTS3335
  • Mileage 90,642 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Mercedes GLA AMG might be the coolest hot hatch you could possibly get your hands on. Why? Well, There is a ton of reasons. The 2015 Mercedes GLA AMG was one of the most powerful 4 cylinder engines ever produced from factory. This hand-built engine (yes, Hand-built by Mercedes) puts out 355 Horsepower with 332 Ft/lbs of Torque.

 This powerful masterpiece of an engine is combo'd with the best possible match - A 7 speed dual clutch transmission.   Crisp, Instantaneous shifts with a ton of power. This hot hatch is the definition of a "sleeper" - An unsuspecting car that has more power than most.

Complemented with crazy power This AMG has  insanely tight yet forgiving steering, Performance vented brakes that can stop on a dime and comfortable AMG Suede/Leather Bucket seats that hold you tight while turning.

The AMG has an intoxicating exhaust tone - Mercedes spend quite a bit of time in research and development to provide an exhaust that sounds absolutely killer underload, and is super quiet while cruising.  Throw it in sport mode for a thrilling drive, and use comfort for a relaxing cruise.

With it being an AMG, Some people get concerned about gas mileage. Fear not! This powerhouse is VERY good on gas, getting 8.1L/100KM on the highway, and a combined average of 9.1L/100KM. You get power AND efficiency. 

Call us today @ 587-432-3333 to drive home in this awesome AMG.

Financing available. 

Warranty options available. 

Carfax Included. 

Inspection Included.

 

$160-380* Bi-weekly O.A.C, $ 0 Down payment possible, Fast approvals, Everyone approved!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports South

2014 Volkswagen Toua...
 173,693 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 90,642 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series Lu...
 156,067 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports South

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Call Dealer

587-432-XXXX

(click to show)

587-432-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory