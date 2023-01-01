$31,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 45 AMG | $0 DOWN-EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,642 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Mercedes GLA AMG might be the coolest hot hatch you could possibly get your hands on. Why? Well, There is a ton of reasons. The 2015 Mercedes GLA AMG was one of the most powerful 4 cylinder engines ever produced from factory. This hand-built engine (yes, Hand-built by Mercedes) puts out 355 Horsepower with 332 Ft/lbs of Torque.
This powerful masterpiece of an engine is combo'd with the best possible match - A 7 speed dual clutch transmission. Crisp, Instantaneous shifts with a ton of power. This hot hatch is the definition of a "sleeper" - An unsuspecting car that has more power than most.
Complemented with crazy power This AMG has insanely tight yet forgiving steering, Performance vented brakes that can stop on a dime and comfortable AMG Suede/Leather Bucket seats that hold you tight while turning.
The AMG has an intoxicating exhaust tone - Mercedes spend quite a bit of time in research and development to provide an exhaust that sounds absolutely killer underload, and is super quiet while cruising. Throw it in sport mode for a thrilling drive, and use comfort for a relaxing cruise.
With it being an AMG, Some people get concerned about gas mileage. Fear not! This powerhouse is VERY good on gas, getting 8.1L/100KM on the highway, and a combined average of 9.1L/100KM. You get power AND efficiency.
Call us today @ 587-432-3333 to drive home in this awesome AMG.
Financing available.
Warranty options available.
Carfax Included.
Inspection Included.
