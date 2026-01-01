2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

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<p data-path-to-node=2><strong data-path-to-node=2 data-index-in-node=0>2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC (AMG Package) – Luxury, Efficiency & Peace of Mind!</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=3><strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=0>Dealership:</strong> Fagan Family Automotive <strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=36>Location:</strong> 1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB <strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=79>Phone:</strong> 403-437-6026 (Available by Appointment) <strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=126>Mileage:</strong> 181,073 km</p><p data-path-to-node=4>Looking for the perfect balance of premium German engineering, all-weather capability, and outstanding fuel economy? Look no further than this beautiful <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=153>2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC Diesel</strong> featuring the highly sought-after <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=229>AMG Package</strong>.</p><p data-path-to-node=5><strong data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Why Youll Love This SUV:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=6><li><p data-path-to-node=6,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>AMG Styling Package:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with sportier body styling, upgraded wheels, and refined touches that give this GLK an aggressive, premium edge over the standard model.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Fully Inspected & Certified:</strong> Buy with absolute confidence. This vehicle comes with a completely <strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=96>Passed Out of Province Inspection (from BC)</strong> as well as a <strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=153>Passed Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment</strong>.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Legendary Diesel Efficiency:</strong> Powered by a torquey Twin-Turbo Diesel engine, the GLK 250 BlueTEC offers robust power for the highway and impressive fuel economy that keeps you away from the pump.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Ready for whatever Calgary weather throws your way. The advanced 4MATIC AWD system gives you the confidence to tackle winter snow and summer rain alike.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=7><strong data-path-to-node=7 data-index-in-node=0>Incredible Warranty Offer:</strong> Drive away with total peace of mind! This GLK includes a <strong data-path-to-node=7 data-index-in-node=84>6-Month Powertrain Warranty</strong> right off the lot. Looking for even more coverage? You can choose to apply a <strong data-path-to-node=7 data-index-in-node=189>$1,000 discount toward any other upgraded warranty package</strong> available at the time of purchase instead.</p><p data-path-to-node=8>Whether youre commuting down the Deerfoot or heading out to the Rockies for the weekend, this GLK 250 BlueTEC is the ultimate premium daily driver. With 181,073 km on the odometer, it has plenty of diesel life left to give and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p data-path-to-node=9><strong data-path-to-node=9 data-index-in-node=0>Ready to Make It Yours?</strong> We operate <em data-path-to-node=9 data-index-in-node=35>by appointment only</em> to ensure you get the dedicated, personalized attention you deserve.</p><p data-path-to-node=10>📍 <strong data-path-to-node=10 data-index-in-node=3>Visit us at:</strong> 1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB 📞 <strong data-path-to-node=10 data-index-in-node=52>Call us today</strong> at <strong data-path-to-node=10 data-index-in-node=69>403-437-6026</strong> to schedule your test drive!</p><p data-path-to-node=11><em data-path-to-node=11 data-index-in-node=0>Price does not include GST or financing costs. Trade-ins are welcome!</em></p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

181,073 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle
14228291

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ GST

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Used
181,073KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG0EB7FG360736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,073 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC (AMG Package) – Luxury, Efficiency & Peace of Mind!

Dealership: Fagan Family Automotive Location: 1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB Phone: 403-437-6026 (Available by Appointment) Mileage: 181,073 km

Looking for the perfect balance of premium German engineering, all-weather capability, and outstanding fuel economy? Look no further than this beautiful 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC Diesel featuring the highly sought-after AMG Package.

Why You'll Love This SUV:

  • AMG Styling Package: Stand out from the crowd with sportier body styling, upgraded wheels, and refined touches that give this GLK an aggressive, premium edge over the standard model.

  • Fully Inspected & Certified: Buy with absolute confidence. This vehicle comes with a completely Passed Out of Province Inspection (from BC) as well as a Passed Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

  • Legendary Diesel Efficiency: Powered by a torquey Twin-Turbo Diesel engine, the GLK 250 BlueTEC offers robust power for the highway and impressive fuel economy that keeps you away from the pump.

  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Ready for whatever Calgary weather throws your way. The advanced 4MATIC AWD system gives you the confidence to tackle winter snow and summer rain alike.

Incredible Warranty Offer: Drive away with total peace of mind! This GLK includes a 6-Month Powertrain Warranty right off the lot. Looking for even more coverage? You can choose to apply a $1,000 discount toward any other upgraded warranty package available at the time of purchase instead.

Whether you're commuting down the Deerfoot or heading out to the Rockies for the weekend, this GLK 250 BlueTEC is the ultimate premium daily driver. With 181,073 km on the odometer, it has plenty of diesel life left to give and is ready for its next adventure.

Ready to Make It Yours? We operate by appointment only to ensure you get the dedicated, personalized attention you deserve.

📍 Visit us at: 1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB 📞 Call us today at 403-437-6026 to schedule your test drive!

Price does not include GST or financing costs. Trade-ins are welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

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403-437-XXXX

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403-437-6026

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$17,900

+ GST>

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class