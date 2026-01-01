$17,900+ GST
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTEC
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$17,900
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,073 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC (AMG Package) – Luxury, Efficiency & Peace of Mind!
Dealership: Fagan Family Automotive Location: 1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB Phone: 403-437-6026 (Available by Appointment) Mileage: 181,073 km
Looking for the perfect balance of premium German engineering, all-weather capability, and outstanding fuel economy? Look no further than this beautiful 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC Diesel featuring the highly sought-after AMG Package.
Why You'll Love This SUV:
AMG Styling Package: Stand out from the crowd with sportier body styling, upgraded wheels, and refined touches that give this GLK an aggressive, premium edge over the standard model.
Fully Inspected & Certified: Buy with absolute confidence. This vehicle comes with a completely Passed Out of Province Inspection (from BC) as well as a Passed Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment.
Legendary Diesel Efficiency: Powered by a torquey Twin-Turbo Diesel engine, the GLK 250 BlueTEC offers robust power for the highway and impressive fuel economy that keeps you away from the pump.
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Ready for whatever Calgary weather throws your way. The advanced 4MATIC AWD system gives you the confidence to tackle winter snow and summer rain alike.
Incredible Warranty Offer: Drive away with total peace of mind! This GLK includes a 6-Month Powertrain Warranty right off the lot. Looking for even more coverage? You can choose to apply a $1,000 discount toward any other upgraded warranty package available at the time of purchase instead.
Whether you're commuting down the Deerfoot or heading out to the Rockies for the weekend, this GLK 250 BlueTEC is the ultimate premium daily driver. With 181,073 km on the odometer, it has plenty of diesel life left to give and is ready for its next adventure.
Ready to Make It Yours? We operate by appointment only to ensure you get the dedicated, personalized attention you deserve.
📍 Visit us at: 1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB 📞 Call us today at 403-437-6026 to schedule your test drive!
Price does not include GST or financing costs. Trade-ins are welcome!
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