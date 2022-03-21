$25,488+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 250 BlueTec NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
120,767KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867879
- Stock #: 435252
- VIN: WDCGG0EBXFG435252
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 120,767 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK 250 WITH 120767 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Automatic Headlights,MP3 Player,ABS,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Aluminum Wheels,Auxiliary Audio Input,Heated Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Integrate...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4