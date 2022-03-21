Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

120,767 KM

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTec NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTec NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANOROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

120,767KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8867879
  Stock #: 435252
  VIN: WDCGG0EBXFG435252

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 120,767 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK 250 WITH 120767 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS,  PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Automatic Headlights,MP3 Player,ABS,Rear Defrost,Power Steering,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Aluminum Wheels,Auxiliary Audio Input,Heated Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Power Door Locks,Power Mirror(s),Integrate...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

