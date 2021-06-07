Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

76,550 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BLUETEC NAV BCAM PANO ROOF BLIND SPOT AWD

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

BLUETEC NAV BCAM PANO ROOF BLIND SPOT AWD

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

76,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7218578
  • Stock #: 569533
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB8FA569553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 76,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES BENZ ML 350 BLUETEC WITH 76550 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

