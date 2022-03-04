$51,988+ tax & licensing
$51,988
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 AMG PKG MASSAGE NAVI 360 CAMERA PANOROOF
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
72,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8604341
- Stock #: 072209
- VIN: WDDUF8FBXFA072209
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 72,276 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES BENZ S550 AMG PACKAGE WITH 72276 KMS, MASSAGE SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, COOLED AND HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Dual Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Rain Sensing Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Dual Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Power Mirror(s),Panoramic Roof,Generic Sun/Mo...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4