2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

59,908 KM

$56,988

+ tax & licensing
$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LANE ASSIST

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LANE ASSIST

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

59,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9062581
  • Stock #: 117719
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB0FA117719

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 59,908 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 WITH 59908 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Dual Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,Air Suspension,Power Steering,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Tires - Front Performance,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Power Folding M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

