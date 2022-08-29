$56,988+ tax & licensing
$56,988
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 550 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LANE ASSIST
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
59,908KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9062581
- Stock #: 117719
- VIN: WDDUG8FB0FA117719
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 59,908 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 WITH 59908 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE ASSIST, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Dual Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,Air Suspension,Power Steering,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Tires - Front Performance,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Power Folding M...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4