2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK350

Only 25,000km on this No Accident, Local SLK350 that was bought new and serviced exclusively at Lone Star and comes with almost 2 years of remaining Mercedes Extended Warranty. Highly equipped with the Premium Package, (Upgraded Stereo, Parktronic, AirScarf and more) and the Rare, CarbonLOOK styling package. (with exclusive Designo Interior) 3M has been applied to the whole front end, and this fun little car was only summer driven and garage kept; it truly showsd in "like-new" shape. Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s leading Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership has been serving Calgary and surrounding areas for 50 years. All of our inventory goes through a rigorous inspection for safety and function, plus an extensive, professional detail to provide an “almost new” vehicle purchase experience. Please call any one of our experienced Pre-Owned Sales Consultants at (403) 253-1333 to reserve the perfect unit for you today!
