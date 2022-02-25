$24,995+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper
CONVERTIBLE S
Vehicle Description
2015 MINI COOPER CONVERTIBLE S AUTOMATIC TECHNOLOGY - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer and explore the world in style in this one owner accident free fully certified Convertible S that comes powered by a fuel efficient and incredibly responsive turbo charged 181HP 1.6L 4cly mated to an Automatic Transmission w/Steptronic Shift Paddles, fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the optional MINI Wired Technology Package w/Navigation & Voice Control, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Never take your keys out of your pocket with the Comfort Access Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, A/C w/Automatic climate control, Rain Sensing Wipers w/Headlight washers, Lighting Package w/Xenon Adaptive Black Headlights w/LED Fog Lights w/Rear Fog Lamp, Leather Multi-Function 3-Spoke Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Crank up those tunes with the Optional Harman Kardon CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect Interface with Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-wire, 17 MINI LA Conical Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close power convertible with the Always Open Timer, You will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD Sport Handling Package w/Sports Suspension Button & Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Finished in classic Pepper White w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats and more! Experience Minis legendary performance, safety and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, 90,056 kms, must see, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $24,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV15.
