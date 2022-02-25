2015 MINI Cooper

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8366670

8366670 Stock #: CV15

CV15 VIN: WMWZP3C54F2A91492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CV15

Mileage 90,056 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.